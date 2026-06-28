As Seoul’s daytime high reached 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday, residents turned to pools, fountains and other waterside spots across the capital to escape the early summer heat.

The hot weather is expected to continue Monday, especially in inland areas, as a high pressure system over the East Sea pushes daytime highs above 30 C in many parts of the country. Perceived temperatures are forecast to rise to around 31 C.

Morning lows will range from 16 to 21 C, while daytime highs are expected to reach 24 to 33 C. Seoul is forecast to see a low of 21 C and a high of 32 C, while Incheon will range from 21 to 29 C. Daejeon and Gwangju are expected to reach 32 C, Daegu 31 C, and Ulsan and Busan 27 C.

Scattered showers are expected from the afternoon to evening in Seoul, inland Gyeonggi Province, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, inland areas of Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and western inland South Gyeongsang Province.

Some areas may see gusts, thunder and lightning, with heavy showers of around 20 millimeters per hour possible in the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province.