Samsung Biologics’ labor union has voted to leave the Samsung Group-wide super-enterprise union and shift to an independent company-level structure, as prolonged wage talks with management remain stalled.

The Samsung Biologics branch said Sunday that members approved the organizational change in a vote held from Wednesday. Of 4,005 eligible members, 2,479 voted, with 2,392, or 96.5 percent, in favor.

The exit comes as the Samsung Biologics union has struggled to make progress in wage and collective bargaining talks that began in December. The union appears to have concluded that a company-level structure would better reflect its members’ demands than joint action with other Samsung affiliates, whose pay systems and labor issues differ.

Once administrative procedures are completed, the union is expected to finalize its withdrawal within days. It would be the second Samsung affiliate union to leave the groupwide labor body, after Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ first union.

Launched in February 2024, the Samsung Group Super-Enterprise Union includes unions from affiliates such as Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Samsung Biologics, with about 73,000 members.

The union resumed talks with management on June 16 after a three-week pause and held intensive negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, but no breakthrough was made. The two sides are set to meet again on July 1 and 2.

The union is demanding a basic pay increase of about 14 percent, a 30 million won ($21,600) special incentive per person, a performance bonus pool equivalent to 20 percent of operating profit, removal of the performance bonus cap and stock grants. Management has offered a 6.2 percent wage increase.

The union staged a partial strike in late April and a full strike, joined by some 2,800 workers, from May 1 to 5. It has since continued work-to-rule action, including refusals of overtime and holiday work.