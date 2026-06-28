Herald Media Group's Future AI Mobility Summit kicks off Tuesday

The Future AI Mobility Summit 2026 will bring together mobility, artificial intelligence and energy leaders from Korea, China, India and the United Arab Emirates in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss how AI is transforming the mobility industry.

Co-hosted by Herald Media Group, publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, and the Korea Future eco-Mobility Service Association, the summit will be held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in central Seoul.

Under the slogan “Motion to Emotion,” this year’s event will explore the “E-Cubed Revolution,” built around three pillars of future mobility: EV-olution, or electric vehicle innovation; Eco, a sustainable mobility ecosystem; and Energy, the clean energy transition.

“The forum will help Korean companies connect with key global mobility players and explore cross-border partnerships,” a FAMS 2026 organizing committee official said.

Keynote speakers include H.E. Obaid Al Ketbi, founder and CEO of Dr. O Group Holding and a former UAE major general, who will speak on AI-mobility convergence and Korea-Middle East cooperation.

Li Tianyuan, chief designer of Xiaomi Auto and the creative force behind the SU7 and YU7 electric vehicles, will deliver a keynote on how AI, user experience and automotive engineering are turning cars into intelligent lifestyle platforms.

Over three sessions, the summit will cover AI-driven mobility services, robotics and autonomous manufacturing for infrastructure and smart factories, and energy innovation and global infrastructure standards. Discussions will also address Korea-China cooperation in AI mobility services and strategies for entering India’s energy sector.

Panelists will include LX Pantos CEO Lee Yong-ho; Cho Young-hoon, president of the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement; Yang Hun-chul, chief technology officer at LS Group’s Gaon Cable; Song Ji-seong, head of overseas business for smart city and mobility infrastructure at LG CNS; and Bae Chae-yoon, director at LS Electric.

International speakers will include Luo Lan, CEO of Zong Heng Korea; Wenli Zhang, vice chairman of the Automotive Branch of the China Association for Quality Inspection; Li Jinyong, chairman of the New Energy Vehicle Committee under the China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce; Xiangrui Zeng, professor at Huazhong University of Science and Technology; Xu Wangni, professor at the China Academy of Art’s School of Industrial Design; Singh Ravindrapratap, CEO of KPMG India; Aditya Shankar Prasad, CEO of Prasad & Associates; and Amitabh Keshav, CEO of Shila Corp.