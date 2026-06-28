Pair feared swept into waters while crossing Hanauma Bay's Rock Bridge

A massive three-day search for a missing South Korean father and his teenage son in Hawaii has ended after the pair vanished while hiking near Hanauma Bay.

The operation, which involved air, land and sea searches from Tuesday through sunset on Friday, concluded under the standard three-day search protocol after authorities failed to locate the 49-year-old man and his 16-year-old son, according to the US Coast Guard, the Honolulu Fire Department and local media reports. Their names have not been released.

"These are tough times. But I know that these are the best. The Honolulu Fire Department, Ocean Safety, along with the US Coast Guard, out here, working together, treating this as if they were our family and we're looking for our loved ones," said USCG Lt. Cmdr. Chris Sena, search and rescue mission coordinator.

"We'd also like to extend our thoughts and our sympathies to the family."

The father and son left their Waikiki hotel at around 7 a.m. on the day they went missing to hike the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail, on the eastern side of Oahu.

At about 8:45 a.m., hikers alerted Honolulu police after discovering an unattended backpack near an area known as Rock Bridge. The bag contained the father's phone, wallet and other personal belongings. The man's car was also found near the trailhead entrance.

The multiagency search stretched across more than 100 coastal miles, or about 160 kilometers, from Makapuu Point to Barbers Point. Search teams used helicopters, rescue boats, drones and jet skis to scour the area.

Rough seas and wind gusts of up to 40 kilometers per hour, however, hampered search efforts.

Officials said the father and son are believed to have been swept into the ocean while hiking.

Rock Bridge, located along an unofficial spur off the paved Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail, has been the site of multiple fatal accidents due to its steep cliffs, deep waters and powerful surf.

A 64-year-old hiker was swept into the ocean and killed there in February 2018. In June 2020, a 56-year-old woman also died after being knocked off the rocks by powerful waves.