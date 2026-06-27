Vacationers crowd Sokcho Beach in Gangwon Province on Saturday as hot weather grips the country.

Beaches across South Korea are opening for the summer season, with local governments strengthening safety measures as hot weather draws vacationers to the coast.

Gangwon Province is among the first to welcome beachgoers, with 86 beaches along the east coast opening in phases after Ayajin Beach in Goseong opened June 12. Sokcho Beach opens July 3, followed by Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung on July 4.

Jeju’s 12 beaches opened Tuesday and will operate through Sept. 6, the island’s longest season on record. They will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with extended nighttime operations from July 15 to Aug. 15 at major beaches including Samyang, Woljeong, Iho Tewoo and Hyeopjae.

In Busan, Haeundae and Songjeong beaches opened Friday. Haeundae will run through Sept. 15, while Songjeong will operate through Aug. 31, as the city expects heat and beach demand to continue into September.

In North Jeolla Province, eight major beaches will open in phases from July 3 and run through Aug. 18. North Gyeongsang Province beaches will begin opening July 10, including Oryu Beach in Gyeongju, followed by Pohang’s Yeongildae, Yeongdeok’s Goraebul and Uljin’s Mangyang on July 11.

Local governments are stepping up safety preparations, installing watchtowers and buoys and coordinating with rescue teams, fire authorities and the Coast Guard. Gangwon held a joint inspection meeting Friday to review beach operations and emergency response plans, while North Jeolla said it will deploy 142 safety personnel and provide free beach supplies, including life jackets.

Authorities also plan stronger monitoring and response measures against jellyfish stings during the season.