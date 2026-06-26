An appellate court said Friday it will deliver its verdict late next month on the high-profile asset division case between SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong.

The Seoul High Court said it will hand down its ruling on July 24 in a hearing attended by both Chey and Roh, after the Supreme Court remanded the case to the Seoul High Court in October while confirming their divorce.

Chey and Roh both left the court without responding to reporters' questions.

The two sides had previously entered mediation for the asset division but the Seoul High Court decided to resume trial proceedings this month as they failed to narrow differences, including on whether Chey's SK Inc. stocks should be included in the division.

Chey has argued that the stocks are separate property as they were acquired through inheritance or gifts, while Roh has contended that they fall under joint property, citing her child-rearing and household contributions.

Another likely point of contention is the exact valuation date for Chey's 17.9 percent stake in SK Inc.

While the shares were valued at 160,000 ($103.33) won each when oral arguments at the appellate trial initially closed in April 2024, they have since surged past 800,000 won.

In May 2024, the Seoul High Court ordered Chey to pay about 1.38 trillion won in asset division to Roh, after recognizing a purported slush fund worth 30 billion won that Roh's father allegedly funneled to Chey's father.

The Supreme Court, however, overturned the ruling, saying that even if the alleged fund had been funneled, it could not be considered in the asset division as the fund itself appeared to have been illegal.

The case dates back to 2015, when Chey announced a divorce plan, admitting to having an extramarital lover and a child with her, and filed for a divorce settlement two years later.

Chey and Roh married in 1988 and have three children. (Yonhap)