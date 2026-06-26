South Korea's bourse operator on Friday activated a circuit breaker for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index as stocks crashed due to a slump in tech heavyweights.

Trading of KOSPI-listed shares was halted for 20 minutes.

The Korea Exchange triggered the measure at around 12:10 p.m. after the KOSPI plummeted more than 8 percent from the previous session's close.

The benchmark index came under heavy selling pressure as investors dumped large-cap technology stocks on profit-taking.

It marked the fifth time this year that the KRX has activated a circuit breaker. (Yonhap)