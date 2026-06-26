South Korea's bourse operator on Friday activated a circuit breaker for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index as stocks crashed due to a slump in tech heavyweights.

Trading of KOSPI-listed shares was halted for 20 minutes.

Inside the dealing room of Hana Bank's head office in Seoul on June 26 (Yonhap)
Inside the dealing room of Hana Bank's head office in Seoul on June 26 (Yonhap)

The Korea Exchange triggered the measure at around 12:10 p.m. after the KOSPI plummeted more than 8 percent from the previous session's close.

The benchmark index came under heavy selling pressure as investors dumped large-cap technology stocks on profit-taking.

It marked the fifth time this year that the KRX has activated a circuit breaker. (Yonhap)