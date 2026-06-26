CJ CheilJedang said Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lotte Chemical to jointly develop next-generation food packaging materials that enhance consumer convenience and product safety.

The agreement was signed Thursday at CJ Blossom Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, with Eric Soegeyanto, head of global packaging at CJ CheilJedang, and Lee Hyun-seop, senior research engineer of basic materials R&D at Lotte Chemical, in attendance.

The partnership combines CJ CheilJedang’s food packaging research and development capabilities with Lotte Chemical’s materials technology to create advanced packaging designed to withstand both ultra-low-temperature frozen distribution and high-temperature cooking environments.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate from the early stages of material design to develop packaging that reduces the risk of damage during frozen storage and transportation while remaining suitable for microwave heating. The new material will feature enhanced thermal and physical properties to better protect food products while offering greater convenience for consumers.

"This agreement marks a meaningful starting point for a materials company and a food brand to work together from the early stages of development to create packaging solutions optimized for real-world use," a CJ CheilJedang official said.

"We will continue developing innovative packaging materials to deliver safer and more convenient product experiences for consumers."