European cities overwhelmingly dominated the latest ranking of the world’s happiest cities, while Seoul and Incheon were the only South Korean cities to place in the global top 50.

According to market intelligence firm Visual Capitalist, the London-based quality-of-life research organization Happy City Hub released its Happy City Index 2026. The ranking evaluated cities with populations above 100,000 across 64 indicators, including quality of life, economy, governance and mobility.

Copenhagen topped the list with 6,954 points, followed by Helsinki, Geneva, Uppsala and Tokyo.

Of the top 50 cities, 39 were located in Europe. Major global cities such as London and Paris ranked relatively lower, weighed down by high housing costs, mobility constraints and environmental concerns.

In Asia, Tokyo ranked highest, while Singapore, Seoul, Yokohama, Taipei and Incheon also secured spots in the top 50.