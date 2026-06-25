'Agent Kim Reactivated' takes over SBS' coveted Friday-Saturday drama slot after the global success of 'My Royal Nemesis'

So Ji-sub, one of Korea's most enduring action stars, channels shades of Liam Neeson in his latest series, "Agent Kim Reactivated," a live-action adaptation of the hit Naver webtoon "Manager Kim."

The series centers on a man known only as Manager Kim (So), an unassuming bank employee and devoted single father raising his daughter, Min-ji, on his own. To the outside world, he appears to be an ordinary salaryman. But when Min-ji suddenly vanishes, Kim is forced to reveal a hidden past and unleash a formidable set of skills in a desperate mission to bring her home.

The premise inevitably invites comparisons to the 2008 action classic "Taken": A father races against time to rescue his abducted daughter.

The similarities, however, end there, as "Agent Kim Reactivated" is based entirely on the popular webtoon "Manager Kim" and has no narrative connection to the Liam Neeson franchise.

Director Lee Seung-young leaned into the comparison during a press conference Thursday.

"I think it surpasses 'Taken.' I'm just joking," Lee laughed. "'Taken' is essentially a real-time pursuit story about a father searching for his daughter, while our story unfolds across 10 episodes. It retains the elements that made 'Taken' compelling, but it's also entertaining even when the main character Kim isn't on screen."

Arriving on the heels of "My Royal Nemesis," the globally successful romantic comedy that wrapped June 20, "Agent Kim Reactivated" will take over SBS' Friday-Saturday prime-time slot, a marquee programming window for the network.

The transition also marks a dramatic tonal shift for the network. While "My Royal Nemesis" leaned into romance and comedy, "Agent Kim Reactivated" is positioning itself as a far grittier, action-driven offering.

"If 'My Royal Nemesis' was a sweet cake, then our series is much spicier and more intense in flavor. I think it will offer a different kind of satisfaction for viewers looking for something new. That's why I was genuinely pleased to see the success of 'My Royal Nemesis.' We hope to connect with audiences through our own distinct style," director Lee said.

For So, the actor who has anchored classic K-action projects such as "Mercy for None" and "A Company Man," the role offered more than another opportunity to showcase his action credentials.

"I had been wanting to do another action drama," So said. "At first, the action drew me to the script, but what ultimately convinced me was Kim's story as a father raising his daughter alone and desperately searching for her. I felt that emotional journey would be a challenge as an actor, and that's what made me choose the project."

Asked how the action differs from his previous work, including "Mercy for None," So pointed to the emotional motivation driving the character.

"In many action dramas, characters fight knowing that they might not survive. In ''Agent Kim Reactivated,' the action comes from a father's determination to stay alive and reunite with his daughter. It's driven by a desire to keep living for someone he loves, which gives it a very different emotional texture (from my other works)," he said.

"Agent Kim Reactivated" premieres Friday on SBS and will be available on both SBS and Netflix.