Korean American sports businessperson Michele Kang is set to take control of Olympique Lyonnais, the French soccer giant commonly known as Lyon, or OL.

According to OL’s website, Eagle Bidco, the controlling shareholder of OL’s parent company Eagle Football Group SA, has agreed to sell an 87.8 percent stake to Kang. She has served as chairperson and CEO of Eagle Football Group and has been CEO of OL since June 2025. Kang is offering $30 million to acquire the stake and will also inject about 71 million euros ($81 million) to help restructure the company’s debt, the club said.

The deal further reinforces Kang’s standing as one of the most prominent figures of Korean heritage in global sports, as well as her growing multiclub portfolio in women’s soccer.

Kang, 67, was born in Seoul and grew up in South Korea. She enrolled at Sogang University in 1980 but left during her first year to attend the University of Chicago. She later earned a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale School of Management.

In 2008, she founded Cognosante, a health technology company serving US federal and state agencies, which was acquired by Accenture Federal Services in 2024.

Kang’s involvement in sports began in 2022 when she acquired the Washington Spirit of the US National Women’s Soccer League, becoming the first woman of color to own an NWSL team.

She expanded into Europe soon after. In 2023, she acquired London City Lionesses and became involved with Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, building a multiclub structure focused on women’s soccer.

In 2024, she launched Kynisca, a women-focused soccer platform aimed at supporting performance, coaching, data and sports science in the women’s game.

She was included in the Financial Times’ 2025 Influence List of 25 individuals shaping global affairs, alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.