Cortis will perform on the opening night of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race weekend in October.

The F1 Singapore GP unveiled an updated concert line-up on Thursday for its race weekend at Marina Bay this fall. Cortis is the only K-pop group named in the announcement. Other newly listed performers include Janet Jackson, James Arthur, Zara Larsson and SNSD's Hyoyeon.

Cortis will kick off the F1 weekend event on October 9 along with JJ Lin, Spacey Jane, Borderline, Shingo Nakamura, Split Enz, Major Lazer Soundsystem, DJ Snake, Tokimonsta and more.

F1 is one of the world's largest sporting events. It drew a cumulative attendance of 6.7 million audiences during the 2025 season. The series travels across the globe, staging 24 rounds of car races. The Singapore GP is regarded as Asia's largest motorsport and entertainment event.

Since its debut, Cortis has performed in several international events. In February, they were the first K-pop group to headline the NBA's Crossover concert series. The group also performed at Indonesia's Allo Bank Festival on Saturday.

Cortis is set to embark on its world tour "Put Your Phone Down," beginning in July.