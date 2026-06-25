South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed condolences to those affected by a recent earthquake in Venezuela, saying it was checking whether any Korean nationals had been affected.

Speaking to reporters at the ministry headquarters in Seoul, ministry spokesperson Park Il offered sympathy to the Venezuelan government and people.

“We extend our condolences to the government and people of Venezuela over the severe damage caused by the earthquake, and express our deepest sympathy to the victims,” Park said. “We hope there will be no further damage and wish for a swift recovery.”

The remarks came in response to a question on whether the government had been in contact with Korean nationals in Venezuela following the earthquake.

According to the ministry, around 100 Koreans are reported to be staying in the country, including residents and short-term visitors.

The spokesperson said no damage involving Korean nationals had been reported so far.

“The Foreign Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and check whether any of our nationals have been affected,” Park said. “Our embassy will also contact members of the Korean community one by one to assess the situation.”

The ministry said it would continue efforts to ensure the safety of Korean nationals in Venezuela.