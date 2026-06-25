Ejae, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans join body that oversees Oscars, alongside 'Cobweb' director Kim Jee-woon, team behind Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice'

The team behind "KPop Demon Hunters" will soon have a vote at the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body behind the Academy Awards, announced Wednesday it has invited 529 people to join for 2026, a class that includes much of the team behind last year's breakout animated hit.

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans were invited, along with Ejae, the singer-songwriter who voices lead character Rumi and co-wrote the chart-topping "Golden." In all, seven of the film's contributors were invited, spanning animation and music.

Oscar nominees are considered for membership automatically in the year they are nominated, which accounts for the number of its crew on this year's list. "KPop Demon Hunters" won Oscars for animated feature and original song at the 98th Academy Awards in March.

Korean cinema also drew several invitations. Veteran filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, who directed "I Saw the Devil" and the 2023 Cannes premiere "Cobweb," was invited to the directors branch. Cinematographer Kim Woo-hyung and screenwriter Lee Kyoung-mi made the list for their work on "No Other Choice," Park Chan-wook's dark comedy and South Korea's submission for this year's international feature Oscar.

Korean American actor Kenneth Choi, known from "The Wolf of Wall Street" and the "Spider-Man" films, was also on the list.

Those who accept the invitation become full members and may vote for future Oscars. Aside from Oscar nominees, who qualify automatically, candidates must be sponsored by two existing members of the relevant branch.

This year's notable invitees include Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein"), Teyana Taylor ("One Battle After Another"), Jenna Ortega, Josh O'Connor and "Weapons" director Zach Cregger, along with new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro on the executive side.

By the Academy's count, this year's class is 42 percent women, along with 56 percent from underrepresented communities and 53 percent from 60 countries and territories outside the United States. If all invitees accept, the Academy will grow to 11,319 members, 10,338 of whom are eligible to vote.