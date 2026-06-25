South Korean fighter Ko Seok-hyun, nicknamed the "Korean Tyson," will seek his third straight victory in the Ultimate Fighting Championship next month.

Ko, 32, is set to face Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani in a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night on July 19 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

It will mark Ko's first fight in eight months after defeating Phil Rowe last November. A scheduled February bout against Jacobe Smith was canceled because of a rib injury.

The July matchup is expected to showcase contrasting grappling styles. Ko, a judo-based fighter and 2017 World Sambo Championships gold medalist, has been dominant in his first two UFC appearances, recording 10 takedowns and controlling opponents for more than 23 minutes in 30 minutes of fight time.

Lebosnoyani, a Brazilian jiujitsu black belt, is considered the more aggressive fighter, finishing eight of his 10 career victories, including five submissions and three TKOs.

Ko recently trained with mentor Kim Dong-hyun, known as "Stun Gun," while also working with Conor McGregor in Ireland and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in preparation for the bout.

The main event will feature former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa facing former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at middleweight.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)