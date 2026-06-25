Han Seong-sook vows to use AI gains to foster shared growth

Prime minister nominee Han Seong-sook said Thursday that North Korea is both a threat and a compatriot, as lawmakers questioned her views on inter-Korean relations during her confirmation hearing.

One key issue raised during the opening day of the two-day hearing was whether North Korea's regime and military should continue to be designated as South Korea's enemy in the defense white paper.

In response to an inquiry by Rep. Kim Sun-gyo of the main opposition People Power Party about whether North Korea is a hostile state, Han said, "North Korea is our threat and at the same time our compatriot."

"I believe we must carefully manage the inter-Korean relationship for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Han added.

A similar inquiry from People Power Party Rep. Kim Hee-jung pointed to Han's obscurity in her stance toward the regime, with which South Korea is still technically at war.

As Han repeated that North Korea is both a threat and a compatriot to South Korea in response to Kim Hee-jung's inquiry, the conservative lawmaker said, "Bear in mind that the patriotic martyrs and fallen heroes are listening to your answer."

The exchange came amid speculations that the Lee administration, which has consistently called for inter-Korean detente to restore ties, could change its wording on North Korea in the defense white paper set for publication this year.

In 2022's white paper, when conservative former President Yoon Suk Yeol was in power, North Korea's regime and its military forces were referred to as an "enemy."

Han's apparent mistake, meanwhile, stole the spotlight as she responded to a question from Kim Sun-gyo by saying that the Korean War in 1950-53 started with "South Korea's invasion of North Korea."

Han quickly took it back. "The Korean War started with North Korea's invasion of South Korea. I'm sorry, I was too nervous," Han said.

Thursday was the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. The two Koreas signed an armistice agreement in July 1953.

Han, the incumbent minister of SMEs and Startups, was nominated by Lee to succeed Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on June 7. Kim offered his resignation after the local election on June 3, as he is widely expected to vie for the ruling Democratic Party's chair post in the August convention.

In her opening remarks at the hearing, Han pledged to use gains from the artificial intelligence boom to reinvest in sectors aligned with the country's goals of shared growth.

If her prime minister post is confirmed, Han said she would "lead the structural transformation of South Korea through a bold AI transformation and build a protective shield for the socially vulnerable."

"I will connect the fruits of the AI ​​transformation to the goals of future investments to enhance growth potential."

The proceeds from the export boom South Korea has been experiencing, especially in the semiconductor sector, must be reinvested in not only futuristic technologies but also social safety nets for the marginalized, she contended.

"By investing in the social safety net with the fruits of the AI ​​transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises, small business owners, and workers, it will become the foundation for us to grow bigger and for a longer time," Han said.

Han also stressed the need for South Korea to foster "the growth for all" through the self-reliance of future generations.