Kwon Soon-woo has moved to within one win of reaching the main draw at Wimbledon.

Kwon, ranked No. 202 and representing the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, defeated France's Arthur Gea 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the men's singles qualifying match in London on Tuesday. The match lasted 2 hours and 4 minutes.

After dropping the opening set despite leading 4-1, Kwon took control with stronger net play and rallied for the win. Gea, 21, world No. 132, won the first singles title of his career earlier this year at the BNC Tennis Open in Noumea, New Caledonia.

Kwon will next face Spain's Alejandro Moro Canas, world No. 233, in the final qualifying round. A victory would send him to Wimbledon's 128-player main draw.

Kwon, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, is playing at Wimbledon for the first time since 2024. In April, he won the Gwangju Open, becoming the first South Korean player to claim the singles title.

Kwon's win returned him to the top 300 for the first time in more than two years. He later won the Wuxi Open to secure his Wimbledon qualifying spot.

Kwon is set to complete his military service next month, making this his final tournament as an active service member. His best Wimbledon result is his second-round appearance in 2021.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)