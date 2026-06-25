Stray Kids' prerelease track “Run It” hit the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 41 regions upon release, according to label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.

Rolled out as a digital single, “Run It” was written by the group's songwriting trio — Bang Chan, Changbin and Han — and depicts the Stray Kids' rise and musical journey. It gives fans a sample of the tenth EP, “This & That,” slated for release on Aug. 7.

Stray Kids will launch their “Run It” tour next month with five shows in Seoul. The tour will continue in four cities in Japan, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok and Singapore. The Tokyo show will be held at the National Stadium, and the group will be the first international artist to have a stand-alone gig at the venue.