South Korea fell 1-0 to South Africa in their final group match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, missing a chance to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 32.

At Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, Teboho Maseko scored the lone goal of the match in the 63rd minute, finishing a swift counterattack with a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner. Chepang Moremi provided the assist with a through ball that split the South Korean defense.

South Korea entered the match needing only a draw to secure second place in Group A and advance to the knockout stage.

The score was 0-0 at halftime, though South Africa had the better of the opening 45 minutes. The African side outshot South Korea 9-4 and forced goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu into a pair of key saves around the half-hour mark.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min and German Korean defender Jens Castrop were introduced after the break, but the Taegeuk Warriors were unable to find an equalizer after falling behind.