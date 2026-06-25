BTS' Jimin attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Wednesday, joined by Cortis' members Seonghyeon, Juhoon and Keonho.

Dior's new ready-to-wear collection was designed by the brand's creative director Jonathan Anderson and was presented at the Musee Nissim de Camondo on the second day of Paris Fashion Week. Anderson's creativity reimagines the French fashion house's creations as modern pieces. Tuxedoes feature a more relaxed fit, with houndstooth translated into a print instead of being woven, while polka dots dissolve onto a sequin and silk trompe-l'oeil scarf motif from 1979 Dior haute couture.

Jimin wore a regal velvet longline coat in navy that was inspired by a French version from the 18th-century. The look was styled with blue cotton twill jeans.

Jimin has been an active global brand ambassador for Dior since 2023.

Three members of Cortis, Keonho, Juhoon and Seonghyeon made their debut at Paris Fashion Week with Dior. Wearing Dior sunglasses and loafers, the members wore pieces from Anderson's ready-to-wear collection, adding their own touches.