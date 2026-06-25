BTS' Jimin attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)
BTS' Jimin attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)

BTS' Jimin attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Wednesday, joined by Cortis' members Seonghyeon, Juhoon and Keonho.

Dior's new ready-to-wear collection was designed by the brand's creative director Jonathan Anderson and was presented at the Musee Nissim de Camondo on the second day of Paris Fashion Week. Anderson's creativity reimagines the French fashion house's creations as modern pieces. Tuxedoes feature a more relaxed fit, with houndstooth translated into a print instead of being woven, while polka dots dissolve onto a sequin and silk trompe-l'oeil scarf motif from 1979 Dior haute couture.

BTS' Jimin attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Yonhap)
BTS' Jimin attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Yonhap)
BTS' Jimin attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)
BTS' Jimin attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)

Jimin wore a regal velvet longline coat in navy that was inspired by a French version from the 18th-century. The look was styled with blue cotton twill jeans.

Jimin has been an active global brand ambassador for Dior since 2023.

Cortis members Keonho, Juhoon and Seonghyeon attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)
Cortis members Keonho, Juhoon and Seonghyeon attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)

Three members of Cortis, Keonho, Juhoon and Seonghyeon made their debut at Paris Fashion Week with Dior. Wearing Dior sunglasses and loafers, the members wore pieces from Anderson's ready-to-wear collection, adding their own touches.

Cortis member Keonho attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)
Cortis member Keonho attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)
Cortis member Seonghyeon attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)
Cortis member Seonghyeon attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)
Cortis member Juhoon attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)
Cortis member Juhoon attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2026. (Getty Images)

mjcha@heraldcorp.com