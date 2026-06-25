South Korea captain Son Heung-min will start on the bench for the upcoming Group A finale against South Africa, with the team needing only a draw to secure second place in the group and a place in the Round of 32.

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, or 10 a.m. Thursday (Korean time).

Son, along with midfielder Lee Jae-sung, who started South Korea’s first two group matches, will be rested, while Oh Hyeon-gyu, Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Kang-in will form the front three.

Apart from the changes in attack, Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae and Lee Han-beom remain in the back three, while Seol Young-woo, Lee Tae-seok, Paik Seung-ho and Hwang In-beom all keep their places.

South Korea

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu (1)

Defenders: Lee Han-beom (2), Kim Min-jae (4, captain), Lee Gi-hyuk (3)

Midfielders: Hwang In-beom (6), Paik Seung-ho (8), Lee Tae-seok (13), Seol Young-woo (22)

Forwards: Oh Hyeon-gyu (18), Lee Kang-in (19), Hwang Hee-chan (11)

Head coach: Hong Myung-bo

South Africa

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (1, captain)

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba (6), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (14), Khuliso Mudau (20), Ime Okon (21)

Midfielders: Thalente Mbatha (5), Sphephelo Sithole (13)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (7), Relebohile Mofokeng (10), Thapelo Maseko (12), Evidence Makgopa (17)

Head coach: Hugo Broos

Referee: Facundo Tello