Shinsegae Duty Free said Wednesday it launched a payment service that allows foreign visitors to pay in installments using Visa cards issued overseas.

Developed in partnership with Korean fintech company DealMe, the NanuPay service has been introduced at the retailer's Myeong-dong store.

NanuPay enables customers with overseas-issued Visa cards to select installment payments at checkout without downloading a separate app or applying for a new card. Previously, purchases made with foreign-issued credit cards at Korean retailers were generally limited to one-time payments.

The company expects the service to improve the shopping experience for foreign visitors, who often purchase high-value items such as cosmetics, fashion products, watches and jewelry at its duty-free stores.

The service is initially available to customers from Vietnam. Shinsegae Duty Free plans to expand it to its Incheon Airport store before gradually extending coverage to customers from additional countries through its partnership with DealMe.

"The introduction of NanuPay is meaningful because it enables foreign customers to pay in installments using the overseas-issued Visa cards they already own," a Shinsegae Duty Free official said.

"We will continue to expand payment services and customer convenience programs to make duty-free shopping more convenient for global customers."