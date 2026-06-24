More than 3,500 senior citizens gathered in Busan on Wednesday for the annual Senior Sports Day, competing in events such as giant-ball rolling, mini basketball, ring toss and the traditional Korean game of yutnori.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Government, the competition offered both recreation and friendly rivalry, with participants from 16 districts and counties across the city vying for the Busan Mayor's Trophy.

Jointly organized by the city government and the Busan chapter of the Korean Senior Citizens Association, the event also serves as a qualifier for the National Senior Health Festival in November, with winners of the individual events earning the right to represent Busan.