The PGA Tour will introduce promotion and relegation in a revamped structure beginning in 2028.

The Tour announced a new two-tier system, with top-level tournaments featuring purses of $20 million and fields of about 120 players. The details were confirmed Tuesday at a press conference involving former world No. 1 Tiger Woods, marking his first public appearance since a car accident in March.

The upper tier, called the Championship Series, will consist of 23 to 24 events, including the majors and the Players Championship. Fifteen regular-season events will precede a reimagined postseason featuring elevated international events in collaboration with the DP World Tour. Match play will also be introduced, with either the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup included depending on the year.

Regular-season events will consist of 72 holes with midway cuts, while sponsor exemptions and alternate lists will be eliminated. The lower-tier Challenger Series will run concurrently, featuring at least 20 events with $4-million purses.

At least 90 players in the Championship Series will retain their spots each season, while at least 20 will face relegation and a minimum of 20 Challenger Series players will earn promotions.

The format was proposed by the Tour's future competition committee, chaired by Woods, and approved Tuesday by the board. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said the new model reflects player input and fan expectations, creating a merit-based system with clearer pathways and higher stakes.

Woods called the changes “an exciting moment for the game of golf,” saying he was proud of the work done to shape the future of the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy also backed the changes, saying golf has faced years of uncertainty and division, but the new system puts fans first and strengthens the sport's future.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)