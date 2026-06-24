American suspect, a longtime resident of South Korea, arrested at the scene after attacking the victims while intoxicated, police say

A foreign national is under investigation following an assault of two US Forces Korea personnel in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, local police said Wednesday.

The attack occurred around 6 a.m. on Sunday in Sinjang-dong, a neighborhood adjacent to Osan Air Base, where the suspect, an American national in his 30s, allegedly assaulted the US service members and threatened their female companion.

Police arrested him at the scene after responding to reports from witnesses.

Investigators found that the suspect, who is in his 30s and had lived in South Korea for years, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the alleged assault and had no prior relationship with the victims.

A video filmed by a witness and later posted on social media shows the suspect kicking and shoving one man before confronting a companion. When another man tried to intervene, the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. He remained lying on the street for some time.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident by interviewing both the suspect and the victims.