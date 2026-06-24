BTS placed another single on Billboard’s Hot 100, label Big Hit Music announced Wednesday, citing the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US.

“Come Over,” which entered the chart at No. 69, is the septet’s 39th song to make the main singles chart.

The group took fans by surprise earlier this month when it released the single that was originally a bonus track from the special edition of its fifth studio album, “Arirang.”

“Come Over” entered Billboard Global excl. US and Global 200 as well, ranking No. 5 and No. 14, respectively.

In the meantime, the LP rose back up to No. 10 on Billboard 200 after spending a week at No. 11, and lead track “Swim” extended its stay on Hot 100 to a 13th week, sliding down to No. 55.