Former NCT member Mark apologized after photos surfaced online showing him wearing a shirt featuring the Confederate flag, a symbol associated with white supremacy in the United States.

On Wednesday, Mark’s newly established agency Upper Room released a statement on social media, apologizing to fans who may have felt hurt or disappointed by the incident.

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies for the concern, discomfort and disappointment caused by the vintage T-shirt that appeared in a recently shared photograph,” the company said in a statement written in English.

The controversy emerged after photos of the singer wearing a T-shirt bearing the Confederate flag circulated across online communities and social media. The flag, which was used by the Confederate States during the American Civil War, is widely regarded as a symbol linked to slavery, racial discrimination and white supremacist movements.

Upper Room said the garment had been selected “solely as a vintage wardrobe item” and that the company later recognized the historical significance and sensitivity of the symbol displayed on the shirt. According to the agency, efforts were made to ensure the symbol would not appear in official content, but another image showing the design was later shared, prompting online criticism.

The company emphasized that neither Mark nor the agency supports racism, hate, discrimination or any form of intolerance.

“Regardless of intent, we recognize that this matter should have been handled with greater diligence and care,” the statement read. “We take full responsibility for this oversight.”

Upper Room also thanked those who raised concerns and said it would strengthen its internal review processes regarding wardrobe selection and content approval to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Mark debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and was active in various subunits, including NCT 127, NCT Dream and NCT U. In April, he left SM Entertainment and subsequently ended all NCT-related activities. He launched his own creative company, Upper Room, in early June.