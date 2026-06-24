South Africa head coach Hugo Broos said Tuesday his players will be ready to pounce on the weaknesses of South Korea when the teams collide in a crucial Group A match of the FIFA World Cup this week.

South Africa and South Korea will play their final group stage match at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, northeastern Mexico.

South Korea, currently in second place with three points, only need a draw to progress to the knockouts. South Africa, on the other hand, are in last place with one point after a 2-0 loss to Mexico and a 1-1 draw against Czechia. In order to advance, South Africa must beat South Korea or at least get a draw while receiving some help from Mexico and Czechia.

Broos, a Belgium native, said he is only thinking about winning.

"I think it's a special game for both teams. We have to win the game," Broos said at his prematch press conference. "It's difficult because of the opponent. It's a very good team. It's a very disciplined team. So let's hope that we can achieve our best level, and that at the end of the game we have a victory."

Broos admitted he didn't know much about South Korea just a month ago -- the two countries have never faced each other at the senior level -- but his staff have done an excellent job analyzing the Asian side.

"With the technical things and technological things that you can use, you can find every detail and everything what you want. So we are well-informed," the coach said. "So there is nothing that escapes us of what South Korea can do and how they are doing it. The analysis has been done so it's now up to us to, first of all, block their qualities and secondly, to use their weaknesses. We are very motivated, and we know what we have to do. That is winning and only winning."

Broos declined to go into specifics of his approach against South Korea, saying: "I never talk about tactics the day before the game. So we'll not do it today, either."

"The only thing I can say is that South Korea is a very disciplined and a good physical team. So they are running for 90 minutes," he said. "Everyone knows his role in the team, and they do it very disciplined."

Having been in South Africa's charge since May 2021, Broos, 74, is coaching in his first and "probably my last" World Cup. As he tries to send South Africa to the knockouts for the first time, Broos said his personal legacy isn't as important as the team's success.

"It's not important how I will be remembered. The most important thing is that we win tomorrow," he said. "Also, I want to be in the second round. It's my first and probably my last World Cup so I want to do well, and I want success."

South African midfielder Sphephelo Sithole said his team will be "more than motivated" against South Korea.

"I think everybody knows that the World Cup is the biggest stage of football. The intensity here is very high, and obviously, we are playing against a very good side," Sithole said. "We know their qualities, and we know how they play because of what we did with our analysis. I think we are more than motivated for that, and we just can't wait for tomorrow." (Yonhap)