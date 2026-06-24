GOLFWEAR

PEARLY GATES

Pearly Gates, the premium golfwear brand, has launched its Sweet Eco summer collection, featuring fruit-inspired graphics and vibrant color palettes designed for the peak golf season.

The collection combines seasonal artwork with the brand's signature silhouettes. Made with high-performance functional fabrics, the lineup is designed to keep golfers cool and comfortable during hot summer rounds.

The men's lineup features a cool blue crochet knit subtly woven with the brand's logo pattern, paired with breathable shorts and a two-tone wing visor.

For women, the collection offers a cooling vest made with breathable mesh fabric and adjustable drawstring details for a customizable silhouette and figure-flattering fit. It pairs perfectly with a lightweight, double-pleated skirt, creating a refreshing all-blue ensemble.

Among the standout pieces from female customers is the Mini Hood Knit. Crafted from a cotton-blend fabric with a mesh-knit construction, it offers excellent breathability, moisture absorption and stretch.

Pearly Gates has also been receiving positive responses this summer with the launch of its I Scream Colour special collection, created in collaboration with global illustrator Humberto Cruz. Known for his collaborations with global brands including Chanel and Apple Music, Cruz is celebrated for his vibrant, playful use of color.

The collection draws inspiration from his signature slogan, "I Scream Colour," reimagined as "Ice Cream." Featuring whimsical artwork and bright color palettes, the collection delivers a bold, energetic style that stands out both on and off the golf course.

The lineup includes 23 lifestyle-inspired pieces designed to transition seamlessly from the course to everyday wear. Items range from puff cap-sleeve tops, cooling high-neck shirts and pleated skirts to bucket hats, caddie bags and golf shoes.

Pearly Gates' 2026 Spring/Summer collection is available at the brand's online and offline stores, as well as through its official Instagram account.