DRINKS

THE IB KOREA

The Ib Korea has launched Mak Goya, a house tequila infused with white wine, targeting younger consumers seeking a smoother and more approachable drinking experience.

The company said Korea's liquor market has increasingly shifted toward beverages that offer a smooth finish and distinctive flavors, moving away from the strong alcohol burn traditionally associated with spirits.

Mak Goya is crafted from premium blue agave sourced directly from Mexico and undergoes a meticulous aging process to preserve the authentic character of tequila.

What sets Mak Goya apart from conventional tequilas is its combination of an exceptionally smooth finish and an innovative white wine infusion process.

While many tequilas are known for their high alcohol content and intense first sip, Mak Goya is engineered from the production stage to deliver a softer mouthfeel, lowering the barrier for consumers who prefer lighter, more approachable spirits.

The company also emphasized the product's reliable supply chain and competitive pricing.

Mak Goya is produced through an exclusive partnership with a global spirits manufacturer with annual sales of approximately 800 billion won ($520 million), with strict quality control applied throughout the production process.

At the same time, Ib Korea said it has streamlined the traditional import distribution structure to reduce excessive markups, allowing it to offer premium tequila at a more accessible price.

Building on these strengths, Mak Goya has established itself as a popular house tequila at clubs and lounge bars in Itaewon, one of Korea's leading nightlife districts.

The company expects the product to appeal to consumers in their 20s and 30s who are looking for a smoother alternative to traditional spirits while providing club and bar operators with a premium yet cost-effective house tequila option.