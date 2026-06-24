DENTAL NETWORK

UD DENTAL CLINIC

For more than three decades, UD Dental Clinic has pursued its mission of providing accessible, high-quality dental care, guided by a philosophy of never turning away patients.

What began as a small dental office in 1992 has grown into a nationwide network of 106 clinics, with UD Dental remaining committed to its founding belief that quality dental care should be accessible to everyone, regardless of income or location.

The company's competitiveness is rooted in its patient-centered approach. Since its founding, UD Dental has expanded its clinic network to make dental care more convenient and accessible.

Another key strength is its commitment to affordable treatment. The clinic has improved efficiency through specialized, organized and streamlined operations. These cost savings are passed on to patients through more reasonable treatment fees.

UD Dental focuses on implant dentistry, continuously investing in research and training to advance treatment technologies while providing care for complex implant cases, including those requiring bone grafting. It has also equipped its clinics with digital X-ray systems, 3D dental CT scanners, and dental lasers to support accurate diagnosis and precision treatment.

Beyond clinical care, UD Dental actively fulfills its social responsibility through a range of community initiatives. The company provides oral health education for children, dental support for underserved communities and oral health promotion programs for older adults.

The organization also operates the UD Dental Bus, which delivers dental services directly to medically underserved and low-income communities, and UD Culture Class, a cultural and arts-based social contribution program, reflecting its commitment to community engagement.

UD Dental said it will continue working toward a society where everyone has equal access to quality dental care.