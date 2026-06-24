South Korean center back Kim Min-jae said Tuesday he and his teammates on defense must be on their toes against the highly skilled opponents of South Africa in their final Group A match of the FIFA World Cup.

South Korea and South Africa will clash at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, northeastern Mexico, with a knockout berth on the line. South Korea will advance with a win or a draw, and South Africa will move on if they beat South Korea and Czechia lose to Mexico on Wednesday.

"South African players have good skills, and they are also fast," Kim said at his prematch press conference. "We've been focusing on those areas during our preparation. But if we play the way we did in the two earlier matches, I think we should be able to come away with a win."

South Korea opened the tournament by beating Czechia 2-1 on June 11 but then lost to Mexico 1-0 seven days later.

South Africa lost to Mexico 2-0 in their opener and played Czechia to a 1-1 draw, dominating the second half in the latter match.

Kim, center back for Bayern Munich competing at his second straight World Cup, is a key member of South Korea's veteran group. When captain Son Heung-min is subbed out, Kim, 29, inherits the armband.

Asked about his leadership, Kim grinned sheepishly and said: "My teammates are already full of confidence. I don't know why I am being hailed as a good leader.

"The key is to get on the same page on the pitch, and that's what we've been talking about all along," Kim added. "My teammates know that my job isn't necessarily to lead but to provide whatever help they need in the background."

In head coach Hong Myung-bo's back-three formation, Kim has been flanked by two World Cup debutants, Lee Gi-hyuk on the left and Lee Han-beom on the right.

"Before the World Cup, they seemed to be lacking confidence, and they looked lost," Kim said. "But they've been playing really well. They are both really capable players. I try to help them be more aggressive, and I think their confidence has made a big difference." (Yonhap)