LS Electric Chairman Koo Ja-kyun on Tuesday underscored the historical bond between Utah — the company's strategic base for expanding its North American power business — and Korea, calling for deeper engagement with the local community as the company accelerates its US market push.

Since acquiring LS Electric Utah in Cedar City in 2022, Koo has personally overseen a major capacity expansion while strengthening the company's ties with the local community through shared history.

During the Korean War, 240 soldiers from Utah fought in the Battle of Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province, successfully repelling an offensive by some 4,000 Chinese troops without suffering a single combat death — a feat remembered as the "Miracle at Gapyeong."

Koo noted that the story is not merely a historical episode but remains deeply embedded in the local community where LS Electric Utah operates. Many families and descendants of Korean War veterans still preserve the memory of the soldiers' courage and sacrifice in defending Korea's freedom.

Earlier this year, LS Electric sponsored a Korean War veterans support program at Southern Utah University, covering all expenses for surviving veterans to attend the 75th anniversary ceremony commemorating the Battle of Gapyeong held in Korea in May.

The company also continues to support the maintenance of the Korean War Memorial Park in Cedar City.

"Utah veterans' noble sacrifice for freedom and peace laid the foundation for our company to establish a strong presence in the US market today," Koo said.

"Remembering and honoring the heroes of the Miracle at Gapyeong is a responsibility we owe them, and business built on such trust will achieve sustainable growth," he added.