Startups hold 1-on-1 partnering session with AstraZeneca experts in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Korean biotechnology firms have advanced their partnerships with AstraZeneca, bolstering efforts toward open innovation and technological cooperation for eventual entrance into the global market.

Under the name Project NOVA, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute on Monday held AstraZeneca partnering sessions for 13 Korean companies on the sidelines of the BIO International Convention taking place this week in San Diego.

“We have a very good track record of doing excellent partnerships with global companies,” Nikhil Muthal, AstraZeneca’s executive director of search and evaluation and respiratory and immunology, said at a press conference at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

“When we do partnerships, those are very meaningful and we advance those drugs as fast as we can in patients.”

The KHIDI teamed up with AstraZeneca to launch Project NOVA, an opportunity for Korean biotechnology companies to present their technologies and assets to AstraZeneca and receive evaluation and feedback in return.

The 13 companies selected for the one-on-one sessions with AstraZeneca experts were AULBIO, EFIL BioScience, IMBiologics, IntoCell, J2H Biotech, MediMabBio, Novorex, Olix Pharmaceuticals, Pin Therapeutics, Qymune, Samjin Pharmaceutical, SCbio and TriOar. These companies specialize in immunology, oncology and nephrology and metabolic diseases.

“Because open innovation, which can quickly secure innovative technology, has become a key survival strategy, Project NOVA is a bridge for our outstanding biotechnology firms to take the first step onto the global stage,” said Jeong Young-hun, executive director at KHIDI.

“We hope that it can serve as a critical chance to create practical business achievements and joint growth by combining the innovativeness of Korean companies and the infrastructure of AstraZeneca, a leading global company.”

KHIDI plans to support the follow-up communication between the Korean firms and AstraZeneca to help bring about tangible outcomes such as joint research and development.

Earlier this year, KHIDI and Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare launched the K-Biopharma Next Bridge initiative to bolster global open innovation in the country’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Besides the collaboration with AstraZeneca, the government has partnered with AbbVie, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, MSD and Roche to support the growth of Korean companies.