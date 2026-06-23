South Korea is set to face South Africa in its final Group A match Wednesday, but Monterrey's extreme heat may add an extra challenge.

Monterrey is located about 650 kilometers northeast of Guadalajara, where South Korea played its opening two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is known for its intense summer heat and humidity. Among the tournament’s 16 stadiums, Monterrey is the second-hottest venue in this year's World Cup in terms of average temperature.

According to the weather forecast for Wednesday, conditions in Monterrey are expected to be sunny with a high of 32 degrees Celsius when South Korea and South Africa kick off at Monterrey Stadium.

Local media reported a scorching heat wave in Monterrey, where humidity is expected to push the daytime heat index close to 40 degrees.

The South Korean team arrived in Monterrey on Sunday, while the South African team arrived Monday.

South Korea enters the final group-stage match in second place in Group A with one win and one loss. A draw would be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32. Kick off is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Korea time.