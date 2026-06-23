South Korea is set to face South Africa in its final Group A match Wednesday, but Monterrey's extreme heat may add an extra challenge.

Monterrey is located about 650 kilometers northeast of Guadalajara, where South Korea played its opening two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is known for its intense summer heat and humidity. Among the tournament’s 16 stadiums, Monterrey is the second-hottest venue in this year's World Cup in terms of average temperature.

According to the weather forecast for Wednesday, conditions in Monterrey are expected to be sunny with a high of 32 degrees Celsius when South Korea and South Africa kick off at Monterrey Stadium.

Local media reported a scorching heat wave in Monterrey, where humidity is expected to push the daytime heat index close to 40 degrees.

The South Korean team arrived in Monterrey on Sunday, while the South African team arrived Monday.

South Korea enters the final group-stage match in second place in Group A with one win and one loss. A draw would be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32. Kick off is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Korea time.

Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, where South Korea and South Africa will play their final Group A match. (Yonhap)
Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, where South Korea and South Africa will play their final Group A match. (Yonhap)
Football fans rest in the shade at a FIFA Fan Festival in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, amid a scorching heat wave, with strong sunlight and high humidity pushing real-feel temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius. (Yonhap)
Football fans rest in the shade at a FIFA Fan Festival in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, amid a scorching heat wave, with strong sunlight and high humidity pushing real-feel temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius. (Yonhap)
People lie on shaded benches to avoid the heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in Monterrey, Mexio, Monday. (Yonhap)
People lie on shaded benches to avoid the heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in Monterrey, Mexio, Monday. (Yonhap)
A fan hydrates amid the scorching heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday. (Yonhap)
A fan hydrates amid the scorching heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday. (Yonhap)
South African players arrive at the team hotel in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, ahead of the team’s final Group A match against South Korea. (Yonhap)
South African players arrive at the team hotel in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, ahead of the team’s final Group A match against South Korea. (Yonhap)
South Korean defender Lee Han-beom speaks to media before a training session for the World Cup at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas, Mexico, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean defender Lee Han-beom speaks to media before a training session for the World Cup at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas, Mexico, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean players arrive at their hotel in Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, ahead of South Korea’s final World Cup group-stage match against South Africa. (Yonhap)
South Korean players arrive at their hotel in Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, ahead of South Korea’s final World Cup group-stage match against South Africa. (Yonhap)

shwang9@heraldcorp.com