Since the turn of the century, South Korea has never gone two straight years without producing an LPGA major champion.

After being shut out at five LPGA majors in 2025, South Korea didn't have a winner at the first two majors in 2026, with the American star Nelly Korda winning both the Chevron Championship and the US Women's Open.

Led by a pair of top-10 players, the 21-deep South Korean contingent will try to deny Korda her third straight major and end the country's drought at this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The third major of the year will start Thursday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. The field of 156 players will compete for a $13 million purse, the largest in women's golf history.

The South Korean group includes Kim Hyo-joo, the highest-ranked player from the country at No. 3, and Kim Sei-young, 10th in the latest world rankings.

Kim Hyo-joo has already won twice this season and ranks second to Korda in the Player of the Year standings and scoring average. Kim will chase her second career major title after winning the 2014 Evian Championship.

Kim Sei-young's lone major title so far came at the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Choi Hye-jin, world No. 17, will be in pursuit of her maiden LPGA win. She and Kim Hyo-joo finished second at the team event, Dow Championship, on June 14, Choi's 114th career start. With career earnings approaching $7 million, Choi has made the most money without a victory in LPGA history.

Another former champion, the 2022 winner Chun In-gee, has emerged from a long slump to enjoy her best stretch of golf in recent years. The 31-year-old finished fourth at the US Women's Open on June 7, her best performance at a major in four years, and found herself in contention before finishing in a tie for 12th at the Meijer LPGA Classic last week.

Chun has made $781,608 in nine tournaments so far this year, more than double her earnings in 18 starts in 2025.

At 6,760 yards, the par-72 Hazeltine also hosted the 2009 PGA Championship, where South Korea's Yang Yong-eun famously beat Tiger Woods to become the first Asian man to win a major title. (Yonhap)