Big Bang member Daesung's agency on Monday denied dating rumors involving the artist and Kara's Hur Young-ji.

In a statement, RND Company said the two are "close colleagues."

"They became friends through Daesung's YouTube channel 'Zip Daesung' and attended the concert together," an RND Company official said.

Dating rumors began circulating online Monday after photos of the two together at Mamamoo's "4WARD" world tour concert on Saturday drew attention. Oh My Girl's Hyojung was also spotted sitting next to them.

Speculation about a romantic relationship stemmed from a photo showing Daesung and Young-ji leaning toward each other.

They were reportedly looking at Mamamoo's light stick and laughing together during conversations, fueling online speculation that they were romantically involved.