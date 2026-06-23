Jungkook of BTS has exceeded 3 billion streams on Spotify with his solo single “Seven (feat. Latto),” the first time an Asian artist has reached the milestone in the platform’s history.

“Seven” ranks at No. 64 on Spotify’s most streamed singles chart and has stayed on its Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 153 weeks, the longest run for a solo single from an Asian singer.

The single debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100, logged 15 weeks on the main songs chart, and dominated both the Global 200 and Global excl. US charts for seven weeks straight, another first for an Asian artist.

“Seven” cinched four Guinness World Records for Jungkook, including the most streamed track on Spotify in one week for a male artist with 89,748,171 streams.