Eight leading figures from China's automotive, battery, manufacturing, design, media and mobility sectors will take part in Future AI Mobility Summit 2026 scheduled for June 30 at the International Conference Hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul.

Co-hosted by The Korea Herald and the Korea Future Mobility Service Association, this year's forum will be held under the theme, "Beyond the Evolution of Technology, Toward Sustainable Inspiration for Humanity."

Among the headline speakers is Li Tianyuan, chief designer of Xiaomi Auto and the creative force behind the SU7 and YU7 electric vehicles. He will discuss how AI, user experience and automotive engineering are converging as cars evolve into intelligent lifestyle platforms.

Also joining the forum is Zeng Xiangrui, a professor at Huazhong University of Science and Technology and a leading expert in AI-powered manufacturing. He will present the latest developments in unmanned factories, black-light manufacturing and Physical AI.

The forum will also spotlight key developments across the EV supply chain, safety standards and localization strategies.

Luo Lan, CEO of Zongheng Korea, will examine battery localization and the development of a Korea-focused battery ecosystem, while Zhang Wenli, vice chairman of the Automotive Branch of the China Association for Quality Inspection, will discuss EV quality assurance, safety standards and regulatory cooperation.

Bridging academia and industry, Xu Wangni, a professor at the China Academy of Art's School of Industrial Design, will share insights into next-generation smart mobility experiences and user-centered vehicle design.

Representing China's institutional and media sectors, Gong Cunji, director of Xinhua News Agency's China Automobile Internationalization Media Project, will explore opportunities for deeper cooperation between Korean and Chinese mobility organizations.

Mei Qing, chairwoman of Shanghai Meiqing Media Group and a pioneer of China's automotive media industry, will discuss the evolving role of industrial communication in connecting governments, technology companies and consumers.

Completing the lineup is Li Jinyong, chairman of the New Energy Vehicle Committee under the China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce. He will explain how brands such as BYD and Xiaomi rapidly expanded nationwide, highlighting the distribution networks and market dynamics driving EV adoption across China's lower-tier cities.

"The forum will offer Korean companies a rare opportunity to engage directly with influential figures shaping China's future mobility ecosystem and identify new opportunities for cross-border cooperation," a FAMS 2026 organizing committee official said.