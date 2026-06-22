Young adults trade housework for support as independence grows harder

Job scarcity and climbing housing costs have fueled the emergence of a new family role: young adults who stay home, help run the household and, in some cases, care for aging parents.

For years, achieving success in South Korea has been associated with a familiar life trajectory: graduate, find a stable job, move out, marry, start a family.

For a growing number of young adults, however, that sequence is breaking down.

Instead, some are embracing a new identity that has recently gained traction on social media: the “full-time child.”

The term, translated from the Chinese expression “quanzhi ernu,” refers to unemployed or economically inactive adult children who live with their parents and take responsibility for household chores, meal preparation and caregiving in exchange for financial support or free housing.

Videos tagged “a day in the life of a full-time child” or “full-time child home cooking” have attracted hundreds of thousands of views on Korean social media platforms.

The creators document ordinary routines ranging from preparing breakfast before their parents leave for work to doing laundry, cleaning the home, accompanying parents to hospital appointments and running errands.

Some receive a monthly allowance from their parents. Others simply exchange household labor for room and board.

The phenomenon first drew attention in China after youth unemployment surged in 2023. It has since crossed into South Korea, where similar economic pressures are reshaping how young adults think about work, independence and family.

Unlike the long-standing Korean stereotype of the “kangaroo generation” — adult children who remain financially dependent on their parents — full-time children emphasize that they contribute labor and care to the household.

“They are not simply staying home and doing nothing,” said Jeon Young-soo, a professor at Hanyang University’s Graduate School of International Studies and author of a recent book on the phenomenon.

"In an era of youth unemployment, slow growth and high inflation, this is a survival strategy born from the intersection of young people's economic difficulties and parents' desire to support their children," he said.

Response to economic pressures

The rise of full-time children comes as South Korea faces mounting challenges for younger generations.

According to government employment data released this month, the number of employed people aged 15 to 29 fell by 255,000 from a year earlier. The youth employment rate dropped to 43.8 percent.

At the same time, housing costs remain high relative to income, especially in Seoul.

As a result, many young adults are leaving home later than previous generations. A government survey published last year found that 54.4 percent of Koreans aged 19 to 34 still lived with their parents.

Research by the Seoul Institute suggests that co-residence with parents has increased significantly across generations. Among people born between 1971 and 1975, about 19 percent were still living with their parents at age 35.

Among those born between 1981 and 1986, the figure rose to more than 32 percent nationwide and exceeded 40 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area.

For some young adults, moving back home is a practical financial calculation.

One Korean YouTuber documented returning to her parents’ home after spending years paying roughly 700,000 won ($455) a month in rent in Seoul.

Others describe abandoning prolonged job searches after graduating from prestigious universities and instead taking on household responsibilities while reconsidering their plans.

Family solidarity or delayed adulthood?

Supporters argue that the arrangement reflects changing economic realities rather than personal failure. In a society where aging parents increasingly require care and younger generations struggle to establish financial independence, the arrangement can benefit both sides.

Parents get help with household management and caregiving. Adult children avoid high housing costs while maintaining family connections.

Some observers also note that the model challenges conventional assumptions about unpaid domestic labor.

For decades, Korean society largely viewed housework and caregiving as the responsibility of women, particularly stay-at-home wives.

Full-time children, by contrast, include both men and women who are effectively performing similar labor within the parental household.

Critics, however, worry that the arrangement may discourage independence as the role depends heavily on parents’ financial resources and health.

If parents retire, become ill or die, adult children who have spent years outside the labor market may face significant difficulties reentering employment.

Online critics have dismissed the concept as little more than a rebranding of unemployment.

Others fear that the trend could place additional burdens on aging parents who may already be concerned about retirement security.

Jeon argues that focusing solely on personal responsibility misses the larger point.

“The important thing is not to blame young people,” he said. “This is a structural phenomenon created by demographic change, labor market conditions and the rising cost of living.”