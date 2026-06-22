South Korean fencing star Song Se-ra captured a bronze medal in the women's individual epee event at the 2026 Asian Fencing Championships on Sunday.

Competing in New Delhi, Song finished third behind Irina Bakaldina of Kazakhstan and Kaylin Hsieh of Hong Kong.

Ranked No. 3 in the world in women's individual epee — the highest-ranked Asian athlete in the discipline — Song had been aiming to defend the Asian championship title she won last year.

However, her bid for back-to-back titles ended in the semifinals after a 15-7 loss to Bakaldina, forcing her to settle for a podium finish.

In the men's individual foil event held the same day, South Korea's Yoon Jeong-hyeon and Lim Cheol-woo each claimed bronze medals.

South Korea has now collected six medals in the individual events at this year's Asian Championships, including one gold, one silver and four bronze.

The South Korean team will now look to add to that tally when team events begin Monday.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)