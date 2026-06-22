Kang Min-ji recorded her best finish of the season at the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday.

Kang fired a 6-under 66 in the final round of the tournament at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan, carding one eagle, five birdies and one bogey.

She finished tied for fifth at 14-under 274 alongside Cassie Porter.

The result marked Kang's best performance of the 2026 LPGA Tour season. Her previous best finish was a tie for ninth at the Riviera Maya Open in April.

Japan's Miyu Yamashita claimed the title after surging with an 8-under round on Sunday to finish tied for the lead at 17-under 271 alongside England's Lottie Woad.

Yamashita won by making birdie on the first playoff hole at the 18th, earning the winner's prize of $500,000.

The win marked Yamashita's third career LPGA Tour title, adding to the momentum from her breakthrough major championship victory at the AIG Women's Open last year.

Lee So-mi finished tied for 10th at 11-under 277, recording back-to-back top-10 finishes for the second consecutive week.

Fellow South Koreans Lim Jin-hee and Jeon In-gee both finished tied for 12th after posting 10-under 278 for the tournament.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)