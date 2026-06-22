Lovebug activity expected to peak Wednesday, continue through June 29

“A lovebug flew into my house yesterday, and I completely panicked. I guess it's that time of year again,” said Park Jin-ju, who lives in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Sunday.

Park is right. It's that time of year when lovebugs, also called Plecia nearctica, reach maturity in large numbers and start showing up all over Seoul and nearby areas.

On Monday, people shared reports of lovebug sightings on social media and online communities in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

“They were clinging to my clothes and bag during my morning commute,” one commenter wrote.

Another commuter said, “Dozens of them were stuck to my windshield, making it difficult to drive.”

The National Institute of Forest Science says adult lovebugs started being most active on June 15, and this will likely continue through June 29. Their numbers are expected to peak around Wednesday.

Despite posing no direct threat to humans, the insects have become a seasonal nuisance. Their large swarms cause discomfort and disgust among residents and even prompted the creation of a crowdsourced website called the “Lovebug Map” that tracks sightings in real time.

The website lets users select an area to see local reports, real-time stats and current lovebug activity levels.

Lovebugs first got a lot of attention in 2022, when a big outbreak happened in western Seoul. Since then, they have spread to more areas each year.

According to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, complaints about lovebugs in the Seoul area increased from 4,448 in 2022 to 6,428 in 2023, and then more than doubled to 13,127 in 2024. Last year, authorities got 11,429 complaints.

Experts say it is almost impossible to get rid of them completely because just one pair can lay up to 500 eggs. Also, adult lovebugs reportedly have almost no natural predators. Even common insect-eaters like birds, frogs and toads rarely feed on them.