Disney taps G-Dragon for Asia-Pacific 'Toy Story' collaboration

The Walt Disney Company Korea is launching a collaborative collection inspired by the beloved "Toy Story" franchise in partnership with G-Dragon's fashion label, Peaceminusone.

“The First Fan” collection is built around the idea that toys were the earliest companions and supporters of G-Dragon's journey toward his dreams.

"The collaboration blends Peaceminusone's distinctive design language with the themes that 'Toy Story' has championed for decades — imagination, the special bond between toys and people, and the value of friendship," said The Walt Disney Company Korea official via a press release on Monday.

"The project is particularly noteworthy as Disney's first initiative to co-create an end-to-end collaboration with a K-pop artist that spans not only product development but also the retail experience, with plans to roll it out across the Asia-Pacific region," he added.

The collaboration will appear in more than 10 major cities, including Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei and Shanghai.

Featuring over 70 items, the lineup spans figures, plush toys, fashion and lifestyle products, and mobile accessories. The collection introduces exclusive artwork that combines signature Peaceminusone design elements, such as its daisy motif, with popular "Toy Story" characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Alien, Rex and Forky.

Beginning July 1, Korean consumers will be able to experience the collection firsthand at a dedicated pop-up in Seongsu, Seoul. Designed to bring the collaboration's story to life, the first floor of the pop-up recreates the atmosphere of a childhood bedroom, complete with silhouettes of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The second floor features the full range of "The First Fan" products, allowing visitors to browse and purchase items on-site.

"Toy Story 5" was released in local theaters Wednesday.