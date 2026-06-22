Illit came in first place yet again on a television music chart show with “It’s Me,” despite wrapping up promotions for the single last month, said agency Belift Lab.

The group has received four music show trophies over three consecutive weeks, thanks to the single and title track from its fourth EP, “Mamihlapinatapai.”

The single peaked at No. 32 on Billboard’s Global 200 and No. 67 on Global excl. US, while the mini album hit Billboard 200 at No. 26, a career-best for the fivesome.

Illit performed in Osaka over the weekend for part of its “Press Start” tour and heads to Japan next week for shows in Fukuoka, Kobe and Tokyo. The group is also set to release its second single in Japan, “I Got Your Back,” on the last day of the Tokyo show.