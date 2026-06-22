South Korea arrived at the site of their final group stage match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in northeastern Mexico on Sunday.

South Korean players and their staff checked into their hotel in Monterrey, greeted by dozens of fans at the entrance.

Fans yelled players' names as they entered the hotel, with captain Son Heung-min drawing the loudest cheers.

The Taegeuk Warriors had been training near Guadalajara, south of Monterrey, for the past two-plus weeks, as they played their first two Group A matches there. South Korea opened the competition with a 2-1 win over Czechia on June 11 but then lost to the home team Mexico 1-0 last Thursday.

Mexico have already clinched the top spot in Group A with six points. South Korea are in second place with three points, and they can join Mexico in the round of 32 with a win or a draw against South Africa at 10 a.m. Thursday at Estadio Monterrey.

South Korea may also sneak into the knockouts as one of the eight best third-place teams, if they lose to South Africa, but Mexico defeat or have a draw against Czechia on Wednesday.

However, if both South Korea and Mexico lose on the final day, South Korea will be eliminated.

South Koreans will be training in hotter and more humid conditions in Monterrey after enjoying cooler settings in Guadalajara. Estadio Monterrey is expected to be among the hottest open-air stadiums at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States. (Yonhap)