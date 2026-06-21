Six swimming pools and water playgrounds across Seoul's Hangang parks — Yeouido, Ttukseom, Jamsil, Gwangnaru, Nanji and Yanghwa — reopened on June 19, transforming parts of the Han River into the city's seasonal cooling zone. The facilities will operate through Aug. 30, offering everything from family-friendly pools and fountains to larger swimming areas for those looking to escape the summer heat without leaving the city.

Yeouido, Ttukseom, Jamsil and Nanji operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the Yanghwa and Gwangnaru water playgrounds are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission ranges from 1,000 won to 5,000 won depending on the facility and the visitor's age, with free entry for children under 6 and discounted rates available for seniors, people with disabilities, veterans and eligible large-family cardholders.

According to the Hangang Park website, visitors are required to wear a swimsuit and either a swim cap or a baseball cap to enter the pool.

Last year, more than 552,000 people visited the Han River pools and water playgrounds, reflecting growing demand for affordable outdoor leisure activities in the city.

Beyond the pools themselves, the city has planned a range of summer events, from acoustic guitar performances and orchestral concerts to water-themed music programs. Yeouido will also offer free swimming opportunities and meals to 250 children and teenagers through a city-supported community program.

The city has also stepped up safety measures, installing 138 surveillance cameras across the six sites and adding 42 English-language signs for international visitors. A total of 58 lifeguards will be deployed throughout the summer season, while on-site medical facilities equipped with emergency response equipment, including automated external defibrillators, will remain on standby.

Swimming is restricted during scheduled maintenance breaks from noon to 1 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors should also note that operations may be temporarily suspended during periods of heavy rainfall.