TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — South Korea sees Uzbekistan as its most important partner in Central Asia as Seoul seeks to deepen regional cooperation ahead of the first Korea-Central Asia Summit later this year, a South Korean Industry Ministry official said.

"The year 2026 is significant for Korea and Central Asia, with the inaugural summit set to mark a new stage in our relationship," Kim Young-man, director general for trade policy coordination at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, said in a congratulatory speech at the Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum on Tuesday.

Kim said trusted partnerships are becoming more important than ever as the global economy undergoes rapid changes driven by supply chain restructuring, geopolitical uncertainty and digital transformation.

"No country can achieve sustainable growth alone. Korea and Uzbekistan are optimal partners that can create new opportunities by combining each other’s strengths," Kim said, adding that the two countries have built a shared history of growth over the past three decades.

As key areas for future cooperation, Kim pointed to supply chains, critical minerals and digital transformation, while stressing the role companies will play in those sectors. While governments can set the direction, companies will be the ones to turn those possibilities into concrete outcomes, Kim said.

"The challenge, innovation and mutual trust of the business leaders gathered here will shape the future of economic cooperation between the two countries," he said.

Kim also said the Industry Ministry has worked with the Uzbek government to support Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization, and reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to work closely with Tashkent to help companies from both countries operate in a stable and predictable business environment.

The Korean government has already begun preparations for the Korea-Central Asia Summit, which is planned for September.

Earlier this month, Bae Joon-hyung, head of the International Trade Cooperation Bureau at the Industry Ministry, visited Tashkent and met Uzbekistan’s deputy minister of investment, industry and trade and the chair of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development.

The two sides discussed cooperation in critical minerals, AI, digital manufacturing and industrial complexes, the ministry said.