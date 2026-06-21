TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Korean lawmakers pledged parliamentary support for expanding Korea-Uzbekistan economic ties beyond infrastructure and manufacturing into supply chains, advanced industries and cultural exchange, as the two countries prepare for a Seoul summit in September.

At the Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum on Tuesday, Rep. Kim Kyo-heung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and Rep. Yoon Jae-ok of the main opposition People Power Party said the two countries’ partnership has become increasingly important at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Kim chairs the Korea-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Association, of which Yoon is a member.

"Cooperation between Korea and Uzbekistan offers an important example for the international community at a time when global geopolitical risks are intensifying," Kim said at the forum, adding that the two countries' ties across the economy, culture and tourism have become a key asset for their shared future.

He also pointed to the historical ties built by some 170,000 ethnic Koreans in Uzbekistan, growing cultural exchanges through K-culture and the two countries’ special strategic partnership as key foundations for deeper cooperation.

But Kim said the relationship must now move beyond its traditional base in resources and energy into advanced industries such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

"It is time to boldly expand the stage of cooperation into advanced industries, from AI to robotics," Kim said, pledging parliamentary support to help the forum develop into a sustainable platform for future-industry cooperation.

Kim also paid tribute to Daewoo Group’s early role in Uzbekistan after the country’s independence in 1991, saying its pioneering investment helped lay the foundation for the country’s industrial development and built lasting trust between the two countries.

While Korea and Uzbekistan established diplomatic ties in 1992, Daewoo Group was among the earliest Korean corporate players to invest in the Central Asian country through the Uz-DaewooAuto joint venture, helping lay the foundation for Uzbekistan's auto industry.

“Daewoo’s pioneering spirit from more than 30 years ago remains as deep trust between the two countries and has become a valuable foundation for building a greater future together,” he said.

Rep. Yoon described Uzbekistan as Korea's core partner in Central Asia and a brotherly nation that has built trust with Korea over many years.

Yoon also highlighted Daewoo's role in laying the foundation for bilateral industrial cooperation, noting Daewoo's establishment of an automobile plant in Uzbekistan in 1996. Since then, cooperation has expanded into areas such as high-speed rail and banking, he said.

The next phase, he said, should focus on economic security and global supply chain cooperation, particularly in critical minerals and resources.

"If Uzbekistan, with its natural gas and key minerals such as tungsten and molybdenum, joins hands with Korea’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, the two countries can create one of the best win-win models for overcoming global supply chain risks," Yoon said.

He added that the partnership should broaden beyond traditional manufacturing and energy into renewable energy, smart cities, IT cities and healthcare, with Korea serving as a reliable technology partner for Uzbekistan’s industrial diversification and modernization.

Yoon also stressed the need for a stable legal and institutional framework so that companies from both countries can invest with confidence.

“We will listen closely to the voices of business leaders from both countries and provide full support at the parliamentary level,” he said.

The lawmakers said the forum should serve as a new platform to strengthen the 34-year friendship between Korea and Uzbekistan and turn the countries’ strategic partnership into more concrete business opportunities.