TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — BoMI Engineering & Construction is expanding its presence in Uzbekistan through both its own projects and public-private partnership opportunities, positioning its Tashkent business tower as a platform for Korean companies entering the Central Asian market.

Speaking at the Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent, Lee Dong-yup, head of BoMI E&C’s overseas business division, said the company had been seeking to showcase Korean construction capabilities through locally rooted investment and development projects.

"BoMI E&C has played the role of a 'K-developer' in Uzbekistan, focusing on independent investment, self-development, sustainable technology and local economic growth," Lee said.

Founded in 1988, BoMI E&C has carried out more than 300 projects at home and abroad over nearly four decades. The company has a construction capacity evaluation of about $270 million and employs around 500 workers in Korea and overseas, Lee said.

BoMI provides integrated services from planning and design to procurement and construction, while applying smart construction management systems and ESG-based management principles, he added.

The company has previously carried out Economic Development Cooperation Fund-backed projects in Mongolia and Vietnam, and is conducting EDCF and construction projects in Kenya and Laos.

In Uzbekistan, which BoMI sees as a key overseas base, the company is focusing on PPP and development projects. According to Lee, BoMI is involved in or planning a range of projects, including the Urgench airport project, the Tashkent biopharmaceutical cluster project, and residential and resort developments in Samarkand and Fergana.

At the forum, Lee also promoted the BoMI Finance Center, a 30-story office tower in central Tashkent offering grade A office space in a core business district. The project has a land area of 7,700 square meters and a gross floor area of 88,500 square meters, with three basement floors and 30 above-ground floors.

According to Lee, BFC was developed entirely with BoMI’s own capital, with the company independently handling the full process from planning and design to construction and operation.

The company secured permanent land-use rights from the Uzbek government and moved the administrative approval process through a fast-track system, Lee said.

BoMI plans to create a dedicated floor for Korean companies at BFC to help them connect with partners and operate more easily in Uzbekistan. The building will also provide 24-hour concierge and interpretation services, Korean-speaking staff and business incubation support covering licensing, permits and other procedures.

“BoMI E&C will continue to lead the future together with Uzbekistan,” Lee said.